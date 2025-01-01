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Breaking the Deadlock

AI and the Next Decade

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 4m 19s

Is AI a force for progress or a threat to the values we hold most dear? Looking to the future, participants debate everything from regulation and labor rights to innovation and economic opportunity. Optimism and skepticism collide, as they confront who will benefit from AI's rise, who could be left behind, and whether society can shape technology before it shapes us.

Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who's In Control?
As AI advances, who will control whom: people or technology?
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:03
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who’s In Control? — Open
The AI revolution is here. Who benefits, who loses, and who decides?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:03
Watch 2:52
Breaking the Deadlock
Can AI Predict Violence?
A protest. An AI prediction. Should officials trust a machine to stop violence before it starts?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:52
Watch 3:36
Breaking the Deadlock
A Republic — If We Can Keep It
How can democracy last 250 more years? The Deadlock panel wrestles with the question.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:36
Watch 2:18
Breaking the Deadlock
Protect the Vote — or Step Aside?
Would you risk arrest to protect the democratic process? A tense, hypothetical showdown over protest
Clip: S2026 E3 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
How to Fix an Election: Preview
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:56
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election — Open
Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 0:56
Watch 2:21
Breaking the Deadlock
Why Young Men Might Back Online Gambling Limits
Young men may actually want stricter online gambling limits. Here’s why.
Clip: S2026 | 2:21
Watch 2:11
Breaking the Deadlock
What Do We Owe Young Gambling Addicts?
When gambling harms young people, who takes responsibility?
Clip: S2026 | 2:11
Watch 1:15
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life — Open
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 1:15
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Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who's In Control?
As AI advances, who will control whom: people or technology?
Episode: S2026 E4
Watch 55:34
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:34
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 56:05
Watch 54:38
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:38
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50