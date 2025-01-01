Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Gameplay

Extras
Play Halloween Games on the PBS KIDS Games App!
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Dot's Spot Season 9
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SANDBOX
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Dot's Spot Season 7
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Dot's Spot Season 5
DJ Walrus is back as host of the PBS KIDS New Year's Eve Countdown!
The top 10 things from PBS KIDS that we want this holiday season!
Look back at 2023 and get ready for the New Year with DJ Walrus and your friends!
Gather 'round with family and friends and sing along with your favorite PBS KIDS tunes!
A special behind-the-scenes White House tour with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.