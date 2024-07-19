100 WVIA Way
Firing Line

Mike Murphy

Season 2024 Episode 29 | 26m 45s

GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden on the ticket to have a solid chance in the 2024 election, discusses the ascension of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and weighs in on ways to tone down heated political rhetoric.

Aired: 07/18/24
