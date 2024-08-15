100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Neil Gorsuch

Season 2024 Episode 33 | 26m 46s

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his new book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law" and makes the case that federal agencies and unaccountable bureaucrats have far too much power over Americans' lives.

Aired: 08/15/24
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
David Petraeus
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Joni Ernst
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
James Carville
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Mike Murphy
GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden in the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matt Pottinger
Matt Pottinger says China's cold war against the U.S. is intensifying.
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Edward O’Keefe
Edward O’Keefe discusses his book on the 26th president and the five women who shaped him.
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ritchie Torres
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) discusses his split with progressives and Trump’s rally in his district.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dan Senor
Author and podcast host Dan Senor discusses the daring rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be abolished
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:46