Neil Gorsuch

NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.
GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden in the 2024 election.
Matt Pottinger says China's cold war against the U.S. is intensifying.
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Edward O’Keefe discusses his book on the 26th president and the five women who shaped him.
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) discusses his split with progressives and Trump’s rally in his district.
Author and podcast host Dan Senor discusses the daring rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be abolished