Niall Ferguson

Extras
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.
Lawrence Perelman discusses his friendship with William F. Buckley Jr.
Ross Douthat assesses Trump’s address to Congress, Ukraine and trade, and the future of the GOP.