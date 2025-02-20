Scott Lincicome and Jeff Ferry

Extras
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall discuss Trump's deep state blitz, DOGE, and advice for Elon Musk.
Richard Carmona discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how to prepare for the next pandemic.
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Newt Gingrich discusses his new documentary and makes a conservative case for legal immigration.
Juan Williams discusses what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Peggy Noonan reflects on her career in politics and media and how Trump changed the GOP.
Alsu Kurmasheva, Maria Ressa and Jonathan Munro discuss the dangers reporters face abroad.