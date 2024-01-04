Extras
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Deborah Lipstadt
Melissa Murray discusses Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in Manhattan.
Coleman Hughes, author of “The End of Race Politics,” argues for a colorblind America.
Futurist and author Ari Wallach discusses his PBS series “A Brief History of the Future."
