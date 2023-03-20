Diane Von Frustenberg The Classic Wrap Dress

Although it is often claimed that Diane von Fürstenberg 'invented' the wrap dress in 1972, there were earlier wrap dresses. During the Great Depression, house dresses called "Hooverettes" were popular and employed a wrap design. Wrap dresses by Elza Schiaparelli in the 1930s and Claire Mc-Car-Dell in the 1940s, whose original 'popover' design became the basis for a variety of wrap-around dresses.