Ask Angola Prison: What difference can a play?

Extras
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The feminist philosopher and scholar shares what it means to be human in an age of AI.
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
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Laura Flanders & Friends Season 3
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Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
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Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Laura is joined by Angela Davis, a leading voice in the movement for abolition and feminism.
Learn about the disparity of the discriminatory and unjust for-profit cash bail system.
Laura Flanders sits down with the directors of CYCLE, a documentary on the killing of Ty'rese West.
Laura meets North Carolina's residents and leaders to consider the future of democracy in America.
Laura works with the Prison Creative Arts Project to support formerly incarcerated artists.
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
How did South Australia become a global leader in green energy transition?
In Los Angeles, a struggle is being waged over the future of policing and incarceration.
What is the fate of Craigsville, Virginia after a prison closed in the small, rural town?