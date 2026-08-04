100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Laura Flanders & Friends

Ask Angola Prison: What difference can a play?

Season 3 Episode 320 | 26m 46s

Award-winning actress and writer Liza Jessie Peterson performed her one-woman show in dozens of prisons before visiting Louisiana's Angola Prison. Although she had permission to perform and bring a camera crew, authorities at the prison shut down the play in the middle of her performance. That day is the subject of the MTV documentary 'Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison."

Aired: 08/03/26 | Expires: 10/12/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Vessels of Revolution: Sculptor Akinsanya Kambon
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Louisiana Survived Katrina. Will it Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Public Safety in Public Hands: The Newark Model
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
LANDBACK: A Tipi Village Takes on Healing & Homelessness
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E313 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Whose Economy Is It? The Options for New York
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Community Safety in a Time of Insurrection
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E314 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Donna Haraway on Resisting the Monoculture of the Mind
The feminist philosopher and scholar shares what it means to be human in an age of AI.
Episode: S2 E242 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Journalists Choose to Save or Sink Democracy?
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
Episode: S2 E243 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 3
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Angela Davis: A Revolutionary Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Laura is joined by Angela Davis, a leading voice in the movement for abolition and feminism.
Episode: S3 E317 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Illinois Successfully Ends Cash Bail: Why Is No One Talking About It?
Learn about the disparity of the discriminatory and unjust for-profit cash bail system.
Episode: S3 E318 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
How to Break the 'CYCLE' of Police Killing? Listen to Survivors
Laura Flanders sits down with the directors of CYCLE, a documentary on the killing of Ty'rese West.
Episode: S3 E321 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Forgotten Coup, January 6th & the Small Town Americans on the Frontlines of Democracy
Laura meets North Carolina's residents and leaders to consider the future of democracy in America.
Episode: S3 E319 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Prison Creative Arts Project: Imagination in the Face of Incarceration
Laura works with the Prison Creative Arts Project to support formerly incarcerated artists.
Episode: S3 E322 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Vessels of Revolution: Sculptor Akinsanya Kambon
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society, Not the War Machine
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
South Australia's Green Revolution: How Art & Policy Catalyze Climate Action
How did South Australia become a global leader in green energy transition?
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Corporate Prison Reform Will Not Keep Us Safe: A Report from Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, a struggle is being waged over the future of policing and incarceration.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
What Happens After a Prison Shuts Down? A Report from Rural Craigsville, Virginia
What is the fate of Craigsville, Virginia after a prison closed in the small, rural town?
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46