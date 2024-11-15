100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Laura Flanders & Friends

Patrick & Claud Cockburn: A Legacy of Guerilla Journalism

Season 1 Episode 133 | 26m 46s

This week, learn about a young British journalist who, seeing what was happening in Germany in the 1930s, quit his job with The London Times and founded The Week, a newsletter that became famous for its opposition to fascism and the Western powers that were enabling it. A new biography from Patrick Cockburn tells the story of his grandfather, Claud Cockburn.

Aired: 04/04/24 | Expires: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Abortion, Trans Rights & the Battle for Bodily Autonomy
This Election Day, 10 states will vote on ballot measures to protect abortion rights.
Episode: S1 E129 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Election 2024 Lies: Money Media Misses the Mark
Election ads are filling the news vacuum with misinformation and lies. What is to be done?
Episode: S1 E130 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
CA’s Gender Lens on Homeless Domestic Violence Survivors
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Stephanie Flanders on Elections & A Trump Economy
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
An Abolitionist Plan for Immigration Justice
How can reformers counter the rhetoric around crime and migration to advance alternatives?
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Is Earth Day Still Relevant?
Corporate greenwashing has hijacked Earth Day but the ideas behind the holiday are urgent.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Ai Weiwei: How Do We Save Our Humanity?
Artist Ai Weiwei discusses how we keep the doors of our minds open to possibility
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Election 2024 Lies: Money Media Misses the Mark
Election ads are filling the news vacuum with misinformation and lies. What is to be done?
Episode: S1 E130 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
An Abolitionist Plan for Immigration Justice
How can reformers counter the rhetoric around crime and migration to advance alternatives?
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Stephanie Flanders on Elections & A Trump Economy
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Ai Weiwei: How Do We Save Our Humanity?
Artist Ai Weiwei discusses how we keep the doors of our minds open to possibility
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
CA’s Gender Lens on Homeless Domestic Violence Survivors
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Is Earth Day Still Relevant?
Corporate greenwashing has hijacked Earth Day but the ideas behind the holiday are urgent.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Political Violence & MAGA: Strategies to Protect Democracy
How do we end political violence, protect one another and democracy itself?
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46