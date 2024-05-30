Deer Heart Lily

Extras
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
While RV camping Les challenges Paul to something old and something new.
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Latest Episodes
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest Season 3
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest Season 2
Les & Paul leave Elizabeth to join Mary in Sitka, while Chef Roland awaits their return.
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
While hiking in the woods, Les stumbled upon an old homestead and some crab apple trees.
Mario Benassi teaches Les & Paul that not all foods named chocolate taste like chocolate.
Les visits Paul’s hometown where he forages urban flavors for the team.
While visiting Juneau, Les and Paul go for a boat ride with kelp forager Lia Heifetz.
The tandem connects in Ontario for some blackberry experimentation.
The team accompanies mushroom forager Adam Larue on a late-season mushroom harvest.
At Aggressor Safari Lodge, Les stumbles onto a plantation that drives Paul bananas
Interesting things grow in Sri Lanka. Les discovers something new to share with Paul.