Les Stroud's Wild Harvest

Deer Heart Lily

Season 3 Episode 309 | 26m 48s

During their stay in Sitka, Alaska, Les and Paul learned about different types of local flora. Les was introduced to the false lily of the valley by a young local named Ryker Goddard, while Paul learned about wild snapdragons. Upon returning to their ship, the Queen Elizabeth, Paul and Les collaborated with chef Khem Singh, to create a special VIP dinner.

Aired: 05/31/24 | Expires: 09/24/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:37
Watch 26:05
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Tidal Pools
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:05
Watch 26:20
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Trout Lily & Simple Syrup
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:20
Watch 26:55
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Lionfish, Oregon Grape & Coconut
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:55
Watch 26:39
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Fiona's Forager Farm
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:39
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Cattail & Balsam Fir
While RV camping Les challenges Paul to something old and something new.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:37
Watch 26:31
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Juniper
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:31
Watch 26:35
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sitka Spruce
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:35
Watch 26:52
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Foraged Plants From Europe
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:52
Watch 26:42
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Maple & Milkweed
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:42
Watch 26:46
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sour Dock & Beach Parsley
Les & Paul leave Elizabeth to join Mary in Sitka, while Chef Roland awaits their return.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:26
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Chicken Of The Woods
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:26
Watch 26:16
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Crab Apples
While hiking in the woods, Les stumbled upon an old homestead and some crab apple trees.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:16
Watch 26:35
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Chocolate Lily
Mario Benassi teaches Les & Paul that not all foods named chocolate taste like chocolate.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:35
Watch 26:08
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard
Les visits Paul’s hometown where he forages urban flavors for the team.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:08
Watch 26:43
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Bull Kelp
While visiting Juneau, Les and Paul go for a boat ride with kelp forager Lia Heifetz.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:43
Watch 26:19
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Blackberry
The tandem connects in Ontario for some blackberry experimentation.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:19
Watch 26:57
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Milk Cap Mushrooms
The team accompanies mushroom forager Adam Larue on a late-season mushroom harvest.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:57
Watch 26:23
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Banana Blossom
At Aggressor Safari Lodge, Les stumbles onto a plantation that drives Paul bananas
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:23
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Wood Apple
Interesting things grow in Sri Lanka. Les discovers something new to share with Paul.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:37