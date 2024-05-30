100 WVIA Way
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest

Sour Dock & Beach Parsley

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

Using the Cunard Queen Elizabeth as home base, the tandem disembark in Sitka Alaska to meet local forger Mary Goddard to harvest sour dock and beach parsley. Later when back on the ship, Paul cooks with Executive Chef Roland while checking out the Hubbard glacier.

Aired: 05/31/24 | Expires: 08/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sitka Spruce
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:35
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Foraged Plants From Europe
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:52
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Maple & Milkweed
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:42
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Spring Beauty & Catnip
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:38
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Rainbows & Fiddleheads
The team visits a fishing lodge in the visually stunning Pacific Northwest.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:40
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Balsam Root & Sagebrush
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:48
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Trout Lily & Simple Syrup
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:20
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Juniper
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:31
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Lionfish, Oregon Grape & Coconut
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:55
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Chicken Of The Woods
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:26
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Crab Apples
While hiking in the woods, Les stumbled upon an old homestead and some crab apple trees.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:16
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Tidal Pools
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:05
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Fiona's Forager Farm
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:39
