Les Stroud's Wild Harvest

Chocolate Lily

Season 3 Episode 304 | 26m 35s

Les and Paul disembark from the Queen Elizabeth to meet Mario Benassi, an expert forager. They remain vigilant for bears while gathering chocolate lily bulbs. After a brief lunch on the shore, they return to the ship to rendezvous with Marius Cochintu, the sous chef. Together, they experiment with the novel ingredient to create unique culinary dishes.

Aired: 05/31/24 | Expires: 08/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:35
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sitka Spruce
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:35
Watch 26:52
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Foraged Plants From Europe
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:52
Watch 26:42
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Maple & Milkweed
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:42
Watch 26:38
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Spring Beauty & Catnip
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:38
Watch 26:40
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Rainbows & Fiddleheads
The team visits a fishing lodge in the visually stunning Pacific Northwest.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:40
Watch 26:48
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Balsam Root & Sagebrush
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:48
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Watch 26:20
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Watch 26:31
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Juniper
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:31
Watch 26:55
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Watch 26:16
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Crab Apples
While hiking in the woods, Les stumbled upon an old homestead and some crab apple trees.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:16
Watch 26:46
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sour Dock & Beach Parsley
Les & Paul leave Elizabeth to join Mary in Sitka, while Chef Roland awaits their return.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:26
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Chicken Of The Woods
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:26
Watch 26:19
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Blackberry
The tandem connects in Ontario for some blackberry experimentation.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:19
Watch 26:08
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard
Les visits Paul’s hometown where he forages urban flavors for the team.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:08
Watch 26:43
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Bull Kelp
While visiting Juneau, Les and Paul go for a boat ride with kelp forager Lia Heifetz.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:43
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Watch 26:05
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Tidal Pools
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:05
Watch 26:20
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Watch 26:55
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
