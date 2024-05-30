Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard

Extras
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
The team visits a fishing lodge in the visually stunning Pacific Northwest.
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest Season 3
-
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest Season 2
While hiking in the woods, Les stumbled upon an old homestead and some crab apple trees.
Les & Paul leave Elizabeth to join Mary in Sitka, while Chef Roland awaits their return.
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
Mario Benassi teaches Les & Paul that not all foods named chocolate taste like chocolate.
While visiting Juneau, Les and Paul go for a boat ride with kelp forager Lia Heifetz.
The tandem connects in Ontario for some blackberry experimentation.
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.