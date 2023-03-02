Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard

Extras
Latest Episodes
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
The team visits a fishing lodge in the visually stunning Pacific Northwest.
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.