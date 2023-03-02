Tidal Pools

Extras
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
The team visits a fishing lodge in the visually stunning Pacific Northwest.
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Latest Episodes
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
While RV camping Les challenges Paul to something old and something new.
