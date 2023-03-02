100 WVIA Way
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest

Tidal Pools

Season 2 Episode 211 | 26m 05s

Special guest Fiona Hamersley Chambers guides the group to tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific. Later, the Wild Harvest team enjoys a beachside RV and campsite, including Paul’s experimentation kitchen.

Aired: 05/01/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
