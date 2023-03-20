100 WVIA Way
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest

Lionfish, Oregon Grape & Coconut

Season 2 Episode 213 | 26m 55s

Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land. Les does his part to cull the exploding lionfish population in the Caribbean Sea. A curveball ingredient from Les’s pantry and a kitchen on the beach get Chef Paul and guest chef Vanessa Matute’s creative thoughts flowing..

Aired: 05/01/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:20
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Trout Lily & Simple Syrup
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:20
Watch 26:42
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Maple & Milkweed
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:42
Watch 26:05
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Tidal Pools
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:05
Watch 26:39
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Fiona's Forager Farm
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:39
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Cattail & Balsam Fir
While RV camping Les challenges Paul to something old and something new.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:37
Watch 26:37
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Horseradish & Tumbleweed Mustard
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:37
Watch 26:31
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Juniper
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:31
Watch 26:35
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Sitka Spruce
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:35
Watch 26:48
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Balsam Root & Sagebrush
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:48
Watch 26:38
Les Stroud's Wild Harvest
Spring Beauty & Catnip
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:38
