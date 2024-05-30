Crab Apples

Extras
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
Maple trees, a sugar shack and patience are required for the team in this episode.
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
While RV camping Les challenges Paul to something old and something new.
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Les & Paul leave Elizabeth to join Mary in Sitka, while Chef Roland awaits their return.
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
