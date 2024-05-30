Wood Apple

Extras
Paul crafts a meal with roots and flowers Les found behind a local mall.
Wild harvesting takes place in the sea and on land.
The team visits tidal pools where they responsibly harvest flavors of the pacific.
The team visits a seed farm on an Island off the west coast.
Early spring in wine country presents challenges for the team.
Les finds a beauty patch of flowers and puts Paul to work.
Les shares his thoughts on weeds and teaches Paul some are delicious.
Les and Paul focus on one indecent, at two different stages of growth.
Les has Paul focus solely on one ingredient, the Sitka spruce tree.
Special guest Ron James joins the team for this not so simple culinary adventure.
While hiking in the woods, Les stumbled upon an old homestead and some crab apple trees.
Les & Paul leave Elizabeth to join Mary in Sitka, while Chef Roland awaits their return.
Les discovers something special in a local forest to play chicken with Paul.
Mario Benassi teaches Les & Paul that not all foods named chocolate taste like chocolate.
Les visits Paul’s hometown where he forages urban flavors for the team.
While visiting Juneau, Les and Paul go for a boat ride with kelp forager Lia Heifetz.
The tandem connects in Ontario for some blackberry experimentation.
At Aggressor Safari Lodge, Les stumbles onto a plantation that drives Paul bananas
Les spends some heartfelt time with a clever and insightful forger. Paul gathers dragons.
The team accompanies mushroom forager Adam Larue on a late-season mushroom harvest.