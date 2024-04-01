Extras
Wane blames himself for his father's disappearance and Wendy looks for her sister.
Jeannie looks for her brother and Kirsty struggles with her adoption decision.
Wayne looks for his father while Debbie searches for the son she gave up for adoption.
This episode features two women looking for their birth mothers.
Samantha searches for her father and Carole wants to find her long lost relatives.
Separated at birth, Jennifer searches for her twin while Karen tracks down her father.
A mother unable to forgive herself and a son who needs answers to his past.
Two stories of women cheated of family are featured in this episode.
Siblings longing to carry out their mother’s wish, and a son looking for his birth mother.
This episode features two stories of babies given up for adoption by their mothers.