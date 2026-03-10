100 WVIA Way
Lucy Worsley Investigates

Episode 1

Season 3 Episode 1

Lucy Worsley investigates the tensions and turning points that led to America’s declaration of independence from Britain in 1776. With access to expert insights and original evidence, Lucy asks whether this explosive split could have been avoided.

Aired: 04/06/26
Extras
Watch 3:00
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Ex-Politician Ruth Davidson Analyzes King George III’s Letters
Lucy meets ex-politician Ruth Davidson who analyzes King George III's private letters.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:00
Watch 3:20
Lucy Worsley Investigates
John the Painter: Saboteur
Lucy meets Prof James Crossland to learn more about John the Painter and his bomb attack.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:20
Watch 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
"British" Benjamin / "American" Benjamin
Lucy visits the Royal Society in London to learn about Benjamin Franklin's dramatic transformation.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:01
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Season 3 Preview
Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 4:09
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Benjamin Franklin’s House
Lucy finds out more about the eccentric diplomat Benjamin Franklin.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:09
Watch 3:15
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Boston Massacre
Lucy meets Prof Serena Zabin in Boston to learn more about the Boston Massacre.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:15
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot: The Mural on the Tube
Meet the Gunpowder Plotters: The infamous Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 2
Lucy Worsley investigates how America’s 18th century fight for freedom reshaped Britain.
Episode: S3 E2
Watch 54:56
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:56
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:55
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:55
Watch 54:50
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:50
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27