Lucy Worsley Investigates

Episode 2

Season 3 Episode 2

Lucy Worsley examines how the American Revolution reverberated in Britain. From sabotage to espionage, political turmoil transformed the empire. Lucy consults experts and evidence to reveal this lesser-known side of the War of Independence.

Aired: 04/13/26
Watch 3:20
Lucy Worsley Investigates
John the Painter: Saboteur
Lucy meets Prof James Crossland to learn more about John the Painter and his bomb attack.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:20
Watch 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
"British" Benjamin / "American" Benjamin
Lucy visits the Royal Society in London to learn about Benjamin Franklin's dramatic transformation.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:01
Watch 3:00
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Ex-Politician Ruth Davidson Analyzes King George III’s Letters
Lucy meets ex-politician Ruth Davidson who analyzes King George III's private letters.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Season 3 Preview
Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Boston Massacre
Lucy meets Prof Serena Zabin in Boston to learn more about the Boston Massacre.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:15
Watch 4:09
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Benjamin Franklin’s House
Lucy finds out more about the eccentric diplomat Benjamin Franklin.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:09
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot: The Mural on the Tube
Meet the Gunpowder Plotters: The infamous Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 1
Lucy Worsley investigates the explosive 18th century break up of Britain and America.
Episode: S3 E1
Watch 54:56
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:56
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:55
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:55
Watch 54:50
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:50
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27