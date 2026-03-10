Extras
Lucy meets Prof James Crossland to learn more about John the Painter and his bomb attack.
Lucy visits the Royal Society in London to learn about Benjamin Franklin's dramatic transformation.
Lucy meets ex-politician Ruth Davidson who analyzes King George III's private letters.
Lucy Worsley investigates the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.
Lucy meets Prof Serena Zabin in Boston to learn more about the Boston Massacre.
Lucy finds out more about the eccentric diplomat Benjamin Franklin.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Meet the Gunpowder Plotters: The infamous Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators.
Lucy Worsley Investigates: The American Revolution
Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 2
Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 1
Lucy Worsley investigates the explosive 18th century break up of Britain and America.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.