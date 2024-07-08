100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

2 on 2 Plus Stu / The Stu-Mobile

Season 1 Episode 19 | 23m 10s

Lyla and Everett recruit Stu to play basketball against their moms, but they’ll need to teach Stu to win./Lyla and Luke restore their old toy car to make it special for Stu.

Aired: 07/07/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Moon Rock Cove/Rainbow Collection
Liana and Louisa compete to see who’s more outdoorsy./The Loops go on a scavenger hunt.
Episode: S1 E18 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Finding a New Friend/Lyla Bugs Out
Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag’s owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Up / Roll n' Scoot
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Episode: S1 E17 | 23:10
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Case of the Mysterious Cake/Kibbles and Tricks
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Four Little Pigs and Brucey/Handle with Care
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Loopstastic Mess Vacuum Test/How the Cookie Crumbled
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
How to Hamster/A Bad Case of the Beeps
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Un-Make a Mess/Hide and Go Stu
Lyla and Luke clean their room with Stu’s help. / Stu learns how to play hide and seek.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:55