Find Mom's Phone!/Clean Sweep

Extras
Lyla and Everett learn how to read music / Lyla and Luke make a new snack together.
It’s a busy day at Loops Lunch! Lyla and Stu need help making all the orders.
Lyla and Stu need your help making deliveries to people in their apartment building.
Spin, jump, tumble, and twirl with Stu as he exhibits his amazing Super Stunts!
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
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Lyla in the Loop Season 10
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Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Lyla and Everett learn how to read music / Lyla and Luke make a new snack together.
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.