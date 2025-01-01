All About Luke- Watch Now!

Extras
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Lyla, Everett, Stu, and Luke test ways to make a ball land in a backpack downstairs.
Lyla, Luke, Ev, and Stu's neighbor Mr. Hugo helps them improve the trick shot course.
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Lyla in the Loop Season 10
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Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.