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Lyla in the Loop

Stu's Delivery Service Gameplay

34m 08s

Welcome to Stu's delivery service! Lyla and Stu need your help making deliveries to people in their apartment building.

Extras
Lyla in the Loop
All About Luke- Watch Now!
All About Luke- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Super Stunts Gameplay
Spin, jump, tumble, and twirl with Stu as he exhibits his amazing Super Stunts!
Clip: 9:03
Lyla in the Loop
Loops Lunch Gameplay
It’s a busy day at Loops Lunch! Lyla and Stu need help making all the orders.
Clip: 42:55
Lyla in the Loop
Stu Needs a Bath/Callaloops
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Operation: Rise and Shine / The Carrot Cake Dance (ASL)
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
The Artist Formerly Known as Liana/Jamaica Day (ASL)
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Episode: S1 E24 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu/The Stu-Mobile (ASL)
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Too Many Pumpkins/The Maybe-Sitters (ASL)
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Episode: S1 E20 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Up/Roll n' Scoot (ASL)
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Episode: S1 E17 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett’s Summer Sale (ASL)
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Episode: S1 E15 | 24:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 10
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Can't Sleep/Hairdos and Hair Don'ts
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Stu Needs a Bath/Callaloops
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Can't Sleep/Hairdos and Hair Don'ts (ASL)
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Episode: S1 E37 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops (ASL)
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Episode: S1 E32 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
When We Met Stu (ASL)
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:20
Lyla in the Loop
Blast Off/Sister Secrets
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
Episode: S1 E33 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Cub Chuck Hustle/Lyla the Lefty
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Episode: S1 E31 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
When We Met Stu
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:20
Lyla in the Loop
Everett's Swim Lesson/Miss Emmaline's New Beginning
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Episode: S1 E34 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Episode: S1 E32 | 23:25