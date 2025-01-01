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Lyla in the Loop

Loops Lunch Gameplay

42m 55s

It’s a busy day at Loops Lunch! Lyla and Stu need help making all the orders.

Extras
Lyla in the Loop
All About Luke- Watch Now!
All About Luke- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Delivery Service Gameplay
Lyla and Stu need your help making deliveries to people in their apartment building.
Clip: 34:08
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Super Stunts Gameplay
Spin, jump, tumble, and twirl with Stu as he exhibits his amazing Super Stunts!
Clip: 9:03
Lyla in the Loop
Stu Needs a Bath/Callaloops
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Operation: Rise and Shine / The Carrot Cake Dance (ASL)
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
The Artist Formerly Known as Liana/Jamaica Day (ASL)
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Episode: S1 E24 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu/The Stu-Mobile (ASL)
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Too Many Pumpkins/The Maybe-Sitters (ASL)
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Episode: S1 E20 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Up/Roll n' Scoot (ASL)
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Episode: S1 E17 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett’s Summer Sale (ASL)
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Episode: S1 E15 | 24:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 10
  • Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Can't Sleep/Hairdos and Hair Don'ts (ASL)
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Episode: S1 E37 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Stu Needs a Bath/Callaloops
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla Can't Sleep/Hairdos and Hair Don'ts
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Cub Chuck Hustle/Lyla the Lefty
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
Episode: S1 E31 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Episode: S1 E32 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
When We Met Stu
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:20
Lyla in the Loop
Everett's Swim Lesson/Miss Emmaline's New Beginning
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Episode: S1 E34 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Blast Off/Sister Secrets
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
Episode: S1 E33 | 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Oaty Zappers on Ice/The California Loops (ASL)
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Episode: S1 E32 | 24:40
Lyla in the Loop
When We Met Stu (ASL)
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:20