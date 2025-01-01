Loops Lunch Gameplay

Extras
Lyla and Stu need your help making deliveries to people in their apartment building.
Spin, jump, tumble, and twirl with Stu as he exhibits his amazing Super Stunts!
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Latest Episodes
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Lyla in the Loop Season 10
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Lyla in the Loop Season 1
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Lyla and Luke clean Stu without a bath. / Lyla and Ale protect the callaloo plants.
Lyla struggles to sleep / Lyla tries to do a new hairstyle herself.
Lyla rushes helping people and makes things worse./Lyla adapts to using her left hand.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.
Everett takes swim lessons./Lyla tries to convince Miss Emmaline not to move away.
Lyla builds a spaceship with a new friend. / Lyla tries to figure out her sisters' code.
The Loops go on a scavenger hunt./Lyla tries to act older to hang out with her cousin.
Stu gets lost delivering cookies, and Lyla has to figure out how to bring him back home.