Finding a New Friend/Lyla Bugs Out

Lyla and Luke demonstrate the steps in the design process as they build and expand on a DIY drum set
Louisa and Liana show off “Do the Stu”, a dance with specific steps
Lyla defines and shows symbols in our everyday lives.
Meet Lyla Loops! She dreams big and tries her hardest to solve problems through creativity
Lyla and Luke use a gum wrapper to distract Kibbles and rescue Everett's coin.
Meet Luke Loops, the youngest of the Loops kids and a bit of an old soul.
Lyla and Luke surprise Liana and Louisa for their birthdays.
Latest Episodes
Liana and Louisa compete to see who’s more outdoorsy./The Loops go on a scavenger hunt.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.
Lyla and Luke clean their room with Stu’s help. / Stu learns how to play hide and seek.
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.