Lyla in the Loop

Lyla Gets a Grip / Rappin' Riddles

Season 1 Episode 23 | 24m 55s

With the help of Everett and Ale, Lyla overcomes her fear of rock-climbing. / The twins get Lyla and Ev's help to improve their riddle game about everyday objects made by Black inventors.

Aired: 02/02/25
Extras
Watch 1:16
Lyla in the Loop
Goodnight Pumpkins
Lyla says goodnight to all her new pumpkins,
Clip: S1 E20 | 1:16
Watch 0:41
Lyla in the Loop
Toddler Test #2
Lyla and Luke teach Stu toddler test #2.
Clip: S1 E20 | 0:41
Watch 1:11
Lyla in the Loop
Naptime for Toddler Stu
Liana and Louisa test their babysitting skills on Stu.
Clip: S1 E20 | 1:11
Watch 0:30
Lyla in the Loop
Time To Feed Stu
Louisa and Liana get toddler Stu to eat his food.
Clip: S1 E20 | 0:30
Watch 1:07
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla's Pumpkin Takeover
The Loops family find pumpkins all over the apartment!
Clip: S1 E20 | 1:07
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
If Then Blues
Luke sings the "If Then Blues"
Clip: S1 E20 | 1:30
Watch 0:55
Lyla in the Loop
Pumpkin Problem
Luke can't handle Lyla's pumpkin problem anymore!
Clip: S1 E20 | 0:55
Watch 2:00
Lyla in the Loop
Gourd Rap
Lyla, Liana, Louisa, and Luke make instruments out of pumpkins and sing a gourd rap.
Clip: S1 E20 | 2:00
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
How Do We Fix It
Lyla and Luke try to fix their ice cream cone and remote control car.
Clip: S1 E16 | 1:30
Watch 1:25
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla in the Loop Extended Theme Song
Check out the extended version of Lyla in the Loop's theme song!
Clip: 1:25
Latest Episodes
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Runaway Tarantula / Rainy Day, Indoor Play
Lyla helps Ale with her pet tarantula /The Loops kids recreate park activities indoors.
Episode: S1 E25 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Artist Formerly Known as Liana / Jamaica Day
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Episode: S1 E24 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Miss Emmaline's Magic Trunk / Luke's Puppy
Lyla figures out a magic trick / Luke finds a puppy and takes care of it.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Too Many Pumpkins / The Maybe-Sitters
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Episode: S1 E20 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Happy New Year, Lyla!/Everett’s Summer Sale
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Episode: S1 E15 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu/The Stu-Mobile
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 24:55
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Uh-Oh!/The Puddle
Lyla breaks a group project./Lyla’s toy glider gets stuck in a big puddle.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Lyla in the Loop
Lyla’s Lucky Strike/Lyla Out of the Loop
Lyla learns how to bowl./Lyla feels left out when Everett and Ale's friendship thrives.
Episode: S1 E21 | 23:25
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Stu's Up/Roll n' Scoot
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Episode: S1 E17 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Finding a New Friend/Lyla Bugs Out
Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag’s owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.
Episode: S1 E16 | 24:55