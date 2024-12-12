Lyla Gets a Grip / Rappin' Riddles

Extras
Lyla says goodnight to all her new pumpkins,
Lyla and Luke teach Stu toddler test #2.
Liana and Louisa test their babysitting skills on Stu.
Louisa and Liana get toddler Stu to eat his food.
The Loops family find pumpkins all over the apartment!
Luke sings the "If Then Blues"
Luke can't handle Lyla's pumpkin problem anymore!
Lyla, Liana, Louisa, and Luke make instruments out of pumpkins and sing a gourd rap.
Lyla and Luke try to fix their ice cream cone and remote control car.
Check out the extended version of Lyla in the Loop's theme song!
Latest Episodes
Lyla helps Ale with her pet tarantula /The Loops kids recreate park activities indoors.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.
Lyla figures out a magic trick / Luke finds a puppy and takes care of it.
The Loops create new ways to use pumpkins./Liana and Louisa train to be babysitters.
Lyla and Everett make pins for New Year’s Eve./Lyla and Everett butt heads making a video.
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Lyla breaks a group project./Lyla’s toy glider gets stuck in a big puddle.
Lyla learns how to bowl./Lyla feels left out when Everett and Ale's friendship thrives.
Lyla trains Stu to help at the diner./Stu learns how to ride a scooter.
Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag’s owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.