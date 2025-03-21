S1 Ep1: Lyla’s Loopcast: Funny Business

Extras
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Game- Play Now!- :30
Brand new episodes of Lyla in the Loop! Watch Now- :15
Lyla says goodnight to all her new pumpkins,
Lyla and Luke teach Stu toddler test #2.
Liana and Louisa test their babysitting skills on Stu.
Louisa and Liana get toddler Stu to eat his food.
Luke sings the "If Then Blues"
Luke can't handle Lyla's pumpkin problem anymore!
The Loops family find pumpkins all over the apartment!
Lyla, Liana, Louisa, and Luke make instruments out of pumpkins and sing a gourd rap.
Lyla and Stu are the ones who need help to improve the game they invented.
Lyla and Stu help Liana and Louisa with their half-birthday gifts for each other.
Louis asks Lyla, Luke, and Stu to create a campfire game for their scout troop to play.
When Luke refuses Lyla and Stu’s help, they each make their own imagined Dream Castle.
Lydia encourages Lyla and Stu to write a catchy jingle for Loops Lunch.
Lyla and Stu help Liana with her mystery story, ultimately turning it into a mystery play.
Lyla and Stu help Louisa get baby Alfie to take his nap.
Lyla overcomes rock-climbing fears. / The twins create a game about Black inventors.
Lyla helps Ale with her pet tarantula /The Loops kids recreate park activities indoors.
Liana has a problem with a school art project. /Luke and Lyla put on a puppet show.