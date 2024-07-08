100 WVIA Way
Lyla in the Loop

Stu's Up / Roll n' Scoot

Season 1 Episode 17 | 23m 10s

Lyla and Louis train Stu to help at the diner./Lyla and Luke teach Stu how to ride a scooter so he can join the Loops Family for the Roll N’ Scoot community event.

Aired: 07/07/24
Extras
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Do the Stu
Louisa and Liana show off “Do the Stu”, a dance with specific steps
Clip: S1 E18 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
No Drums, No Problem
Lyla and Luke demonstrate the steps in the design process as they build and expand on a DIY drum set
Clip: S1 E17 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Symbols All Around
Lyla defines and shows symbols in our everyday lives.
Clip: S1 E19 | 1:30
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Pickle Piano
Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:30
Watch 1:12
Lyla in the Loop
Luke and Stu Switch
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:12
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 1:14
Lyla in the Loop
Party Planners
The Loops siblings make a secret list of things to plan for a surprise party.
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:14
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Giant Crayon
Lyla and Lydia repurpose broken crayons in order to make giant crayons!
Clip: S1 E13 | 1:30
Watch 2:19
Lyla in the Loop
Let's Learn How to Separate Recycling and Trash
Lyla teaches Stu difference between recycling and trash.
Clip: S1 E13 | 2:19
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Moon Rock Cove/Rainbow Collection
Liana and Louisa compete to see who’s more outdoorsy./The Loops go on a scavenger hunt.
Episode: S1 E18 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
Finding a New Friend/Lyla Bugs Out
Lyla and her sisters find a lost bag’s owner./Lyla gets jealous of the attention Ale gets.
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:10
Watch 23:10
Lyla in the Loop
2 on 2 Plus Stu / The Stu-Mobile
Lyla and Everett play basketball with their moms./Lyla fixes up an old toy car for Stu.
Episode: S1 E19 | 23:10
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Case of the Mysterious Cake/Kibbles and Tricks
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Four Little Pigs and Brucey/Handle with Care
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
How to Hamster/A Bad Case of the Beeps
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Un-Make a Mess/Hide and Go Stu
Lyla and Luke clean their room with Stu’s help. / Stu learns how to play hide and seek.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Carnival for Luke/Rap Report
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:55