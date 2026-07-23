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Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

Christmas

Season 3 Episode 306 | 27m 49s

In a quiet winter landscape, Georgia Pellegrini explores a more thoughtful holiday--one rooted in simplicity, sustainability, and handmade tradition. From repurposed treasures to shared meals and creative rituals, she visits kindred spirits who reveal how small, meaningful moments--the 'glimmers'--can transform the season into something lasting.

Aired: 07/22/26 | Expires: 07/30/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:18
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
France: The Noble Olive
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:18
Watch 26:56
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Entertaining At Home
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:56
Watch 26:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Artisans of Charleston
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:44
Watch 26:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Traditions In Tuscany
Georgia visits Tuscany to get back to her own roots.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:50
Watch 27:13
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Wild
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:13
Watch 26:00
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Go West, Young Woman
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:00
Watch 27:31
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Heritage of the Lowcountry
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:31
Watch 27:05
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Garden
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:05
Watch 26:19
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Discover Your Roots
Georgia travels to a festival in the Ozarks where she is teaching a cooking class.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 3
  • Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 2
  • Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 1
Watch 27:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Yaupon
Georgia explores yaupon--its ecology, history, and revival as a native American tea.
Episode: S3 E304 | 27:50
Watch 27:51
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Maine
Georgia Pellegrini explores Maine's wild food systems, from wild blueberries to regenerative seafood
Episode: S3 E302 | 27:51
Watch 27:57
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Apples
Georgia Pellegrini explores apples, uncultivation, and how time and nature shape flavor.
Episode: S3 E301 | 27:57
Watch 27:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Upland
Georgia Pellegrini explores a homecoming through regenerative farming and connection to land.
Episode: S3 E303 | 27:50
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Honoring Your History by Serving the Community
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:44
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Bovina Farm and Fermentory Story
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:44
Watch 27:32
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
From Earth to Art
Georgia learns beeswax candle making and pottery and creates delicious recipes.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:32
Watch 27:36
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Lakota Nation: A Story of Empowerment
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Episode: S2 E202 | 27:36
Watch 27:18
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
France: The Noble Olive
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:18
Watch 27:42
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Flowers, Tea and Chi
Georgia learns sculptural flower arranging and the art of tea and cooks inspiring recipes.
Episode: S2 E207 | 27:42