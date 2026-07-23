Extras
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Georgia visits Tuscany to get back to her own roots.
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Georgia travels to a festival in the Ozarks where she is teaching a cooking class.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 3
-
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 2
-
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 1
Georgia explores yaupon--its ecology, history, and revival as a native American tea.
Georgia Pellegrini explores Maine's wild food systems, from wild blueberries to regenerative seafood
Georgia Pellegrini explores apples, uncultivation, and how time and nature shape flavor.
Georgia Pellegrini explores a homecoming through regenerative farming and connection to land.
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Georgia learns beeswax candle making and pottery and creates delicious recipes.
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Georgia learns sculptural flower arranging and the art of tea and cooks inspiring recipes.