Picking Cloudberries/Puzzled

Molly, Trini and Nina set out to pick cloudberries to make a special pie for Molly’s Mom. Grandpa Nat knows a great spot, but the trio’s trek runs into trouble when his hard-to-read directions seem to point them every way but the berries. / Molly and Tooey find a strange box under the floorboards beneath Tooey’s bed and discover it’s an old Japanese puzzle box that is storing something valuable.