Is This England’s Scariest Witch?

Extras
Borley Rectory has been called the most haunted house in England, and for good reason.
The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter is one of America’s most famous alleged alien encounters.
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
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Borley Rectory has been called the most haunted house in England, and for good reason.
The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter is one of America’s most famous alleged alien encounters.
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.