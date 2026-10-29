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Monstrum

Is This England’s Scariest Witch?

Season 8 Episode 811 | 9m 25s

Deep in the English countryside lurks Black Annis, a blue-faced hag said to devour children. But behind the terrifying legend lie real historical clues, a mysterious cave, and a medieval recluse named Agnes Scott. What’s the truth behind this infamous monster?

Aired: 10/28/26
Extras
Watch 20:27
Monstrum
The Borley Rectory
Borley Rectory has been called the most haunted house in England, and for good reason.
Episode: S8 E810 | 20:27
Watch 11:52
Monstrum
The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter
The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter is one of America’s most famous alleged alien encounters.
Episode: S8 E809 | 11:52
Watch 11:49
Monstrum
London's Most Infamous Haunting isn't What You Thought
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
Episode: S8 E808 | 11:49
Watch 13:09
Monstrum
Why This Monster Sighting Was Different
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Episode: S8 E807 | 13:09
Watch 8:49
Monstrum
What Everyone Gets Wrong About This Japanese Fox Monster
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
Episode: S8 E806 | 8:49
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
This Town Has Been Terrorized by a Monster for Over 50 Years
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
Episode: S8 E805 | 14:48
Watch 8:30
Monstrum
Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
Episode: S8 E804 | 8:30
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
Monstrum
America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 10:53
Monstrum
Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 20:27
Monstrum
The Borley Rectory
Borley Rectory has been called the most haunted house in England, and for good reason.
Episode: S8 E810 | 20:27
Watch 11:52
Monstrum
The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter
The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter is one of America’s most famous alleged alien encounters.
Episode: S8 E809 | 11:52
Watch 11:49
Monstrum
London's Most Infamous Haunting isn't What You Thought
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
Episode: S8 E808 | 11:49
Watch 13:09
Monstrum
Why This Monster Sighting Was Different
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Episode: S8 E807 | 13:09
Watch 8:49
Monstrum
What Everyone Gets Wrong About This Japanese Fox Monster
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
Episode: S8 E806 | 8:49
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
This Town Has Been Terrorized by a Monster for Over 50 Years
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
Episode: S8 E805 | 14:48
Watch 8:30
Monstrum
Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
Episode: S8 E804 | 8:30
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
Monstrum
America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 10:53
Monstrum
Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53