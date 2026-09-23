Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?

Extras
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
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Monstrum Season 1
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?