The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me

Extras
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
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Monstrum Season 8
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Monstrum Season 2
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Monstrum Season 1
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?