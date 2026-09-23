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Monstrum

America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying

Season 8 Episode 802 | 13m 29s

Between 1817 and 1821, the Bell family of rural Tennessee became the center of one of the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.

Aired: 03/23/26
Extras
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Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
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Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
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Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
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A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
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Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
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Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 10:53
Monstrum
Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27