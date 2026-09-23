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Monstrum

Why This UFO Sighting Was Different

Season 8 Episode 801 | 10m 53s

In 1951, college freshman Carl Hart Jr. captured photos of mysterious lights over Lubbock, Texas—sparking one of America’s most credible UFO cases. With professors, radar data, and government investigations involved, the Lubbock Lights challenged Cold War fears and launched a mystery that remains unsolved today.

Aired: 02/23/26
Extras
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
Monstrum
America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27
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Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
Monstrum
America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
Watch 9:46
Monstrum
Don’t Let the Boo Hag Ride You
Ever wake up feeling drained? Maybe the Boo Hag's been riding you.
Episode: S7 E10 | 9:46
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
The Cryptid That Turned Out To Be Real
The okapi sounds made-up—but it’s very real (and very cute).
Episode: S7 E9 | 9:01
Watch 10:20
Monstrum
The Disturbing Reasons We Invent Monsters
What makes a monster?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:20
Watch 10:27
Monstrum
Real Life Monster Hunters Are More Hardcore Than Fiction
How did Van Helsing go from academic in Dracula to action hero icon?
Episode: S7 E7 | 10:27