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Monstrum

This Town Has Been Terrorized by a Monster for Over 50 Years

Season 8 Episode 805 | 14m 48s

For over a century, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have reported encounters with a mysterious Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the swamps. More than 50 years after The Legend of Boggy Creek turned the Fouke Monster into a national sensation, I traveled to Fouke to hear firsthand accounts from the people who still believe it's out there.

Aired: 06/15/26
Extras
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Episode: S8 E806 | 8:49
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Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
Episode: S8 E804 | 8:30
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
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America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 10:53
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Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
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A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
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Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
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The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11
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Watch 13:09
Monstrum
Why This Monster Sighting Was Different
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Episode: S8 E807 | 13:09
Watch 8:49
Monstrum
What Everyone Gets Wrong About This Japanese Fox Monster
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
Episode: S8 E806 | 8:49
Watch 8:30
Monstrum
Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
Episode: S8 E804 | 8:30
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
Monstrum
America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 10:53
Monstrum
Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
Watch 9:07
Monstrum
Why Korea’s Monsters Aren’t Meant to Scare You
Why is Korea’s most famous monster, Dokkaebi, really not scary?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:07
Watch 9:11
Monstrum
The Deep Halloween Lore You Probably Don’t Know
Bats have long been symbols of death and darkness. But why?
Episode: S7 E11 | 9:11