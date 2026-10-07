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Monstrum

The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter

Season 8 Episode 809 | 11m 52s

In 1955, a Kentucky family claimed they were attacked for hours by strange, silver-gray creatures. The Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter became one of America’s most famous alleged alien encounters. But how much of the story is actually true? We separate eyewitness accounts from rumors, myths, and decades of UFO lore.

Aired: 10/05/26
Extras
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Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
Episode: S8 E804 | 8:30
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The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
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America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 10:53
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Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
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Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53
Watch 9:53
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Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
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Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01
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Watch 11:49
Monstrum
London's Most Infamous Haunting isn't What You Thought
In 1803, London’s Hammersmith Ghost sparked terror—and a deadly case of mistaken identity.
Episode: S8 E808 | 11:49
Watch 13:09
Monstrum
Why This Monster Sighting Was Different
In 1973, a strange creature reportedly terrorized the small town of Enfield, Illinois.
Episode: S8 E807 | 13:09
Watch 8:49
Monstrum
What Everyone Gets Wrong About This Japanese Fox Monster
Why is the Kitsune Japan's most enduring yokai?
Episode: S8 E806 | 8:49
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
This Town Has Been Terrorized by a Monster for Over 50 Years
For years, residents of Fouke, Arkansas have sighted a Bigfoot-like creature lurking in the woods.
Episode: S8 E805 | 14:48
Watch 8:30
Monstrum
Why Did the Greeks Create a Monster Stronger Than Zeus?
In Greek mythology, Typhon wasn’t just another beast, he was a creature capable of defeating Zeus.
Episode: S8 E804 | 8:30
Watch 14:48
Monstrum
The Dominican Republic's Most Infamous Monster Terrified Me
A haunting Dominican legend comes alive: La Ciguapa.
Episode: S8 E803 | 14:48
Watch 13:29
Monstrum
America’s Most Infamous Haunting Is Terrifying
The Bell Witch may be the most chilling and best-documented hauntings in American history.
Episode: S8 E802 | 13:29
Watch 10:53
Monstrum
Why This UFO Sighting Was Different
The Cold War-era UFO Mystery of The Lubbock Lights remains captivating to this day.
Episode: S8 E801 | 10:53
Watch 9:53
Monstrum
Why Lumberjacks Never Look Behind Them
The Hidebehind: you never see it—until it’s too late.
Episode: S7 E14 | 9:53
Watch 9:01
Monstrum
A Monster Expert's Take on Mascot Horror
Let's look at how mascot horror twists cheerful childhood icons into unsettling threats.
Episode: S7 E13 | 9:01