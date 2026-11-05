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MotorWeek

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 & 2026 Audi Q3

Season 46 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

The Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ Electric: Sure, the name is a little long, but it tells you exactly what you need to know about this all-electric luxury sedan. Our Road Test team is here to fill in all the extra details in our first test, followed by another look at the all-new Audi Q3. And, of course, you can expect more “Your Drive” DIY garage wisdom.

Aired: 11/06/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Aston Martin DBX S
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
Episode: S46 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Toyota bZ Woodland
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
Episode: S46 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E & 2026 Jeep Cherokee
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Episode: S45 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Subaru Solterra & 2026 Land Rover Defender 110
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
Episode: S45 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Dodge Charger R/T & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Episode: S45 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Episode: S45 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Episode: S45 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Lexus ES & Compact Cars
We’re testing the new 2026 Lexus ES, then counting the most popular entry-level sedans.
Episode: S46 E8 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2027 INFINITI QX65 & 2026 Toyota RAV4
We’re checking out the new Infiniti QX65 and checking back in with the latest Toyota RAV4.
Episode: S46 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Aston Martin DBX S
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
Episode: S46 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Toyota bZ Woodland
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
Episode: S46 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA & Subcompact SUVs
We’ll drive the Land Rover Defender Octa, then share the most popular subcompact SUVs.
Episode: S46 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Wagon & 2026 Subaru Uncharted
Ride with us in the Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon and the Subaru Uncharted.
Episode: S46 E3 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT & 2027 Audi A6
We’re testing two polar opposites: The Ram 1500 TRX SRT pickup and the Audi A6 sedan.
Episode: S46 E2 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S & 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport
Launch into the new season with the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.
Episode: S46 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison & 2026 Kia Sportage
Saddle up in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison then hit the streets in the Kia Sportage.
Episode: S45 E53 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E & 2026 Jeep Cherokee
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Episode: S45 E52 | 26:46