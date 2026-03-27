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MotorWeek

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 & 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo

Season 45 Episode 30 | 26m 46s

The final subject of this year’s Roebling Track Tests is none other than the Porsche 911 GT3. We’ve experienced so many GT3s, let alone 911s over the years, how could the bar possibly get any higher? We’re about to find out, and we’re bringing you along with us. And we’ll also give you a ride in the Ford Maverick Lobo, a factory-fresh street truck with attitude.

Aired: 03/27/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
Extras
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