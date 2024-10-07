100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Next at the Kennedy Center

Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Deep River

Season 3 Episode 2

Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs the elegant piece Deep River in collaboration with Grammy Award®–winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran.

Aired: 10/17/24
Extras
Watch 4:07
Next at the Kennedy Center
“River Pas de Deux” excerpt from Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet
Adji Cissoko and Shuaib Elhassan deliver a poignant duet, "River Pas de Deux."
Clip: S3 E2 | 4:07
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Deep River Preview
Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs the elegant piece Deep River.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:04
Next at the Kennedy Center
“Lift Every Voice” excerpt from Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet
Babatunji delivers a captivating solo accompanied by Lisa Fischer and Jason Moran.
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Snarky Puppy Preview
Snarky Puppy, Silvana Estrada, Gaby Moreno, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Fuensanta live at the Kennedy Center.
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 5:56
Next at the Kennedy Center
Snarky Puppy Performs "El Mayoral" with Gaby Moreno
Gaby Moreno performs her hit song “El Mayoral” with Grammy Award-winning band Snarky Puppy.
Clip: S3 E1 | 5:56
Watch 5:09
Next at the Kennedy Center
Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy
Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy.
Clip: S3 E1 | 5:09
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Joshua Redman where are we Preview
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
Next at the Kennedy Center
“Streets of Philadelphia”
See an entirely new interpretation of Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia."
Clip: S2 E5 | 5:08
Watch 6:31
Next at the Kennedy Center
"After Minneapolis (face toward mo[u]rning)"
In the days following the murder of George Floyd, Joshua Redman wrote "After Minneapolis."
Clip: S2 E5 | 6:31
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ben Folds Presents Declassified - Preview
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 3
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 2
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 1
Watch 55:32
Next at the Kennedy Center
Episode 1: Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make
Snarky Puppy, Silvana Estrada, Gaby Moreno, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Fuensanta live at the Kennedy Center.
Episode: S3 E1 | 55:32
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Joshua Redman where are we
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ben Folds Presents Declassified
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:43
Watch 55:09
Next at the Kennedy Center
Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Episode: S2 E3 | 55:09
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Episode: S2 E2 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Robert Glasper's Black Radio
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:30
Watch 55:39
Next at the Kennedy Center
Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:39
Watch 1:25:04
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:25:04
Watch 55:27
Next at the Kennedy Center
The Roots Residency
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:27
Watch 55:39
Next at the Kennedy Center
A Joni Mitchell Songbook
The timeless work of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:39