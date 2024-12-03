100 WVIA Way
Next at the Kennedy Center

Sara Bareilles: New Year’s Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

Season 3 Episode 3

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sara Bareilles as she gives a career spanning performance at the Kennedy Center. From her early hits to new unreleased songs, this extended episode is packed with music performed live with the National Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, David Ryan Harris and features appearances from Ben Folds, Madison Cunningham and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Aired: 12/30/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 3
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 2
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 1
Watch 1:24:17
Next at the Kennedy Center
Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Deep River
Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs the elegant piece Deep River.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:24:17
Watch 55:32
Next at the Kennedy Center
Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make
Snarky Puppy, Silvana Estrada, Gaby Moreno, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Fuensanta live at the Kennedy Center.
Episode: S3 E1 | 55:32
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Joshua Redman where are we
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ben Folds Presents Declassified
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:43
Watch 55:09
Next at the Kennedy Center
Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Episode: S2 E3 | 55:09
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Episode: S2 E2 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Robert Glasper's Black Radio
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:30
Watch 55:39
Next at the Kennedy Center
Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:39
Watch 1:25:04
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:25:04
Watch 55:27
Next at the Kennedy Center
The Roots Residency
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:27