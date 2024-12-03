Sara Bareilles: New Year’s Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

Extras
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sara Bareilles as she gives an iconic performance.
Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs the elegant piece Deep River.
Adji Cissoko and Shuaib Elhassan deliver a poignant duet, "River Pas de Deux."
Babatunji delivers a captivating solo accompanied by Lisa Fischer and Jason Moran.
Gaby Moreno performs her hit song “El Mayoral” with Grammy Award-winning band Snarky Puppy.
Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy.
Snarky Puppy, Silvana Estrada, Gaby Moreno, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Fuensanta live at the Kennedy Center.
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
In the days following the murder of George Floyd, Joshua Redman wrote "After Minneapolis."
See an entirely new interpretation of Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia."
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.