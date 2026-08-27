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Pati's Mexican Table

The Desert's Treasures

Season 15 Episode 1502 | 27m 56s

The Coahuila Desert is a treasure trove that Pati explores piece by piece. A visit to Armando Guadiana's apple and quince orchard brings back a cherished childhood memory. Then she meets an eco-conscious young biologist, Jorge Madrazo, who takes her to Doña Vero's kitchen for her famous 'Dinoquesadillas,' but Pati discovers a charming local secret instead.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Recados
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Flavors of Merida
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Yucatán Meats
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
A Family Affair
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Guayabera World
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
A Mayan League of their Own
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Maya Today
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Pati's Mexican Table
Pink
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:25
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Watch 28:01
Pati's Mexican Table
From Dinosaurs to Cowboys
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 28:01
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:56
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
My Heart, My Home
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Building the Future
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Colors of Creativity
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Living Legacy
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Rural Heart
Pati visits Milpa Alta to harvest nopales and make mole, celebrating a tradition rooted in the land.
Episode: S14 E1407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Rhythms of the City
Pati visits a neighborhood healing from tragedy, then dances at a historic hall honoring its spirit.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Passion in Every Bite
Pati meets a baker and an ice cream maker, uncovering the heart and passion behind their creations.
Episode: S14 E1408 | 26:46