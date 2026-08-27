Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks

Wonder is everywhere in the Coahuila desert. In a maguey field, Pati tastes the sweetest, freshest agave water. Then Sofía Ochoa invites her in for butters, cheeses, yogurts, and ancient wheat tortillas, all prepared from scratch on her ranch. In the Parras Valley, she visits Don Leo's vineyards and, for a moment, a gift from the desert makes Pati feel like a child again.