Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks

Extras
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 15
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 14
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
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Sonora
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Sinaloa
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
An apple orchard evokes a cherished childhood memory for Pati and she discovers a local secret.
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Pati visits Milpa Alta to harvest nopales and make mole, celebrating a tradition rooted in the land.
Pati visits a neighborhood healing from tragedy, then dances at a historic hall honoring its spirit.
Pati meets a baker and an ice cream maker, uncovering the heart and passion behind their creations.