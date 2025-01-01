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REEL SOUTH

Citizen of the United States of America

Season 11 Episode 1104 | 1m 31s

Immigrants and their families celebrate earning US citizenship.

Support for Reel South is made possible by the ETV Endowment of South Carolina, National Endowment for the Arts, and Wyncote Foundation.
Extras
Watch 1:21
REEL SOUTH
Everyone is an Artist
Louisiana artist Jan Beauboeuf muses on art and creation.
Clip: S11 E1105 | 1:21
Watch 1:28
REEL SOUTH
Preparing for Birth
Teddy advises a client and her partner on what to expect during labor and childbirth.
Clip: S11 E1105 | 1:28
Watch 1:52
REEL SOUTH
Talking to the Dead
Sgt. Mike Berry discusses how he copes with the emotions brought up by recovering corpses.
Clip: S11 E1105 | 1:52
Watch 1:33
REEL SOUTH
Dancing Through Birmingham, Alabama
Scenes of dancers rehearsing and joyfully performing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Clip: S11 E1104 | 1:33
Watch 0:30
REEL SOUTH
Drowned Land | Official Trailer
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Preview: S11 E1103 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
REEL SOUTH
This is Going to Kill a River
Dr. Ken Roberts warns residents about a hydropower project.
Clip: S11 E1103 | 1:55
Watch 1:41
REEL SOUTH
The River's Birthplace
Sandy visits the sacred birthplace of the Kiamichi River.
Clip: S11 E1103 | 1:41
Watch 0:30
REEL SOUTH
Louder Than Guns | Official Trailer
Country music star Ketch Secour sparks dialogue on guns in a divided America.
Preview: S11 E1102 | 0:30
Watch 1:31
REEL SOUTH
Old Crow Medicine Show Debuts "Louder Than Guns"
Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show introduces "Louder Than Guns".
Clip: S11 E1102 | 1:31
Watch 2:59
REEL SOUTH
Parents of School Shooting Survivors Reflect
Parents of survivors of a school shooting in Nashville reflect on the worst day of their lives.
Clip: S11 E1102 | 2:59
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An underwater detective searches for truth and faith in Virginia.
Episode: S11 E1105
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Episode: S11 E1105
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An experimental view of Miami’s restless pursuit of the American dream.
Episode: S11 E1104
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A haunting scrapbook portrait of small-town America.
Episode: S11 E1104
Watch 55:52
REEL SOUTH
Drowned Land
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
REEL SOUTH
Louder Than Guns
Country music star Ketch Secor sparks dialogue on guns in a divided America.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 55:54
Watch 56:04
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Night in West Texas
A wrongful conviction in Texas is reopened after 40 years.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 56:04
Watch 23:19
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Jan Beauboeuf: The Creative Spirit
An 88-year-old artist reflects on life and creation in rural Louisiana.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 23:19
Watch 53:44
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Called to the Mountains
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 53:44
Watch 54:15
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In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.
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