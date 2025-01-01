I Was Meant to Play the Banjo

Extras
Engines roar across the blazing red dunes between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.
Hidden in George's art lies memories from his childhood in Ukraine.
Teddy advises a client and her partner on what to expect during labor and childbirth.
Sgt. Mike Berry discusses how he copes with the emotions brought up by recovering corpses.
Louisiana artist Jan Beauboeuf muses on art and creation.
Immigrants and their families celebrate earning US citizenship.
Scenes of dancers rehearsing and joyfully performing in Birmingham, Alabama.
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Dr. Ken Roberts warns residents about a hydropower project.
Sandy visits the sacred birthplace of the Kiamichi River.
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All
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REEL SOUTH Season 11
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Season 10: A Decade of Connection and Triumph
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REEL SOUTH Season 9
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REEL SOUTH Season 8
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Season 7
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Season 6
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REEL SOUTH Season 5
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REEL SOUTH Season 4
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REEL SOUTH Season 3
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REEL SOUTH Season 2
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REEL SOUTH Season 1
An experimental view of Miami’s restless pursuit of the American dream.
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
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A wrongful conviction in Texas is reopened after 40 years.