Talking to the Dead

Extras
Louisiana artist Jan Beauboeuf muses on art and creation.
Teddy advises a client and her partner on what to expect during labor and childbirth.
Scenes of dancers rehearsing and joyfully performing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Immigrants and their families celebrate earning US citizenship.
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Dr. Ken Roberts warns residents about a hydropower project.
Sandy visits the sacred birthplace of the Kiamichi River.
Country music star Ketch Secour sparks dialogue on guns in a divided America.
Parents of survivors of a school shooting in Nashville reflect on the worst day of their lives.
Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show introduces "Louder Than Guns".
Latest Episodes
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REEL SOUTH Season 11
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Season 10: A Decade of Connection and Triumph
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REEL SOUTH Season 9
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REEL SOUTH Season 8
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Season 7
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Season 6
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REEL SOUTH Season 5
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REEL SOUTH Season 4
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REEL SOUTH Season 3
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REEL SOUTH Season 2
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REEL SOUTH Season 1
An experimental view of Miami’s restless pursuit of the American dream.
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Country music star Ketch Secor sparks dialogue on guns in a divided America.
A wrongful conviction in Texas is reopened after 40 years.
An 88-year-old artist reflects on life and creation in rural Louisiana.
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.