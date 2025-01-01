100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
REEL SOUTH

Spiraling Up

Season 11 Episode 1101 | 3m 55s

James's legal team confronts him about his health while he's hospitalized after a binge drinking episode.

Support for Reel South is made possible by the ETV Endowment of South Carolina, National Endowment for the Arts, and Wyncote Foundation.
Extras
Watch 1:21
REEL SOUTH
Everyone is an Artist
Louisiana artist Jan Beauboeuf muses on art and creation.
Clip: S11 E1105 | 1:21
Watch 1:52
REEL SOUTH
Talking to the Dead
Sgt. Mike Berry discusses how he copes with the emotions brought up by recovering corpses.
Clip: S11 E1105 | 1:52
Watch 1:28
REEL SOUTH
Preparing for Birth
Teddy advises a client and her partner on what to expect during labor and childbirth.
Clip: S11 E1105 | 1:28
Watch 1:33
REEL SOUTH
Dancing Through Birmingham, Alabama
Scenes of dancers rehearsing and joyfully performing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Clip: S11 E1104 | 1:33
Watch 1:31
REEL SOUTH
Citizen of the United States of America
Immigrants and their families celebrate earning US citizenship.
Clip: S11 E1104 | 1:31
Watch 0:30
REEL SOUTH
Drowned Land | Official Trailer
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Preview: S11 E1103 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
REEL SOUTH
This is Going to Kill a River
Dr. Ken Roberts warns residents about a hydropower project.
Clip: S11 E1103 | 1:55
Watch 1:41
REEL SOUTH
The River's Birthplace
Sandy visits the sacred birthplace of the Kiamichi River.
Clip: S11 E1103 | 1:41
Watch 0:30
REEL SOUTH
Louder Than Guns | Official Trailer
Country music star Ketch Secour sparks dialogue on guns in a divided America.
Preview: S11 E1102 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
REEL SOUTH
Parents of School Shooting Survivors Reflect
Parents of survivors of a school shooting in Nashville reflect on the worst day of their lives.
Clip: S11 E1102 | 2:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • REEL SOUTH Season 11
  • Season 10: A Decade of Connection and Triumph
  • REEL SOUTH Season 9
  • REEL SOUTH Season 8
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • REEL SOUTH Season 5
  • REEL SOUTH Season 4
  • REEL SOUTH Season 3
  • REEL SOUTH Season 2
  • REEL SOUTH Season 1
REEL SOUTH
Police Dive
An underwater detective searches for truth and faith in Virginia.
Episode: S11 E1105
REEL SOUTH
Teddy
A male doula supports Black mothers in Houston.
Episode: S11 E1105
REEL SOUTH
No Se Ve Desde Acá
An experimental view of Miami’s restless pursuit of the American dream.
Episode: S11 E1104
REEL SOUTH
Discount Funeral
A haunting scrapbook portrait of small-town America.
Episode: S11 E1104
Watch 55:52
REEL SOUTH
Drowned Land
A filmmaker probes dams, displacement, and family legacy.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
REEL SOUTH
Louder Than Guns
Country music star Ketch Secor sparks dialogue on guns in a divided America.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 55:54
Watch 56:04
REEL SOUTH
Night in West Texas
A wrongful conviction in Texas is reopened after 40 years.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 56:04
Watch 23:19
REEL SOUTH
Jan Beauboeuf: The Creative Spirit
An 88-year-old artist reflects on life and creation in rural Louisiana.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 23:19
Watch 53:44
REEL SOUTH
Called to the Mountains
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 53:44
Watch 54:15
REEL SOUTH
Small Town Universe
In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 54:15